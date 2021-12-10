RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer provided a rundown of trash rates and charges in a letter to homeowners and renters last month.
Many of the rates will experience a rate increase in the new year, including the trash pick-up rate for a 96-gallon City of Rensselaer trash container increasing from $17.85 to $18.40 on Jan. 1. A 35-gallon trash container, which will be distributed to individuals 65 and older only, will increase from around $8.92 to $9.20.
City officials said rising costs associated with providing essential services, including landfill fees and labor costs, resulted in a shortage of funding in recent years. A change in the rate structure and charges were necessary in order to continue providing services.
The city council eliminated the sticker program last year, opting for a monthly rate for homeowners and renters instead.
The monthly trash rate will allow the city to generate enough revenue for the sanitation department to fund itself, retrofit current trash trucks with lifts to reduce employee injuries, provide trash containers to customers and have money for new equipment in the future.
The city approved the purchase of 2,535 green trash containers with black lids — including 2,200 96-gallon bins — at a cost of $130,473.40 from Republic Service of DeMotte and will begin distributing containers as soon as they are available.
The trucks, meanwhile, have been fitted with tippers and will be on the road as soon as the containers come in.
Here is a look at the monthly trash rates that go in effect on Jan. 1, 2022:
• One 96-gallon City of Rensselaer trash container — $18.40
• One 35-gallon City of Rensselaer trash container — $9.20
• Two yard dumpster — $67
• Three yard dumper — $73
• Four yard dumpster — $84
• Extra trash, $9 per minute, 4-minute minimum — $36
• Furniture, mattress or other oversize trash (per item) — $9
• Pick-up or trailer, not to exceed two cubic yards (per load) — $55
• Appliance — $10 each
• Passenger vehicle tire — $10 each
• Environment fee — $3
City employees will not pick up loose bags, cans or extra items outside of trash containers or dumpsters. Customers requiring additional containers, customers 65 years or older requesting smaller containers or those who have special collections requests may contact the sanitation department at (219) 866-7833.