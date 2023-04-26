RENSSELAER — In celebration of Arbor Day, the city of Rensselaer is pleased to announce that the city has received two tree designation awards for 2022.

Presenting the award is Jacob Roos, Urban Forestry Director, Division of Forestry of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Pictured are Ron Sheffler, Craig Hooker, Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood, Jacob Roos, David Lintner, and Rick Williams.

Tags