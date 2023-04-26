RENSSELAER — In celebration of Arbor Day, the city of Rensselaer is pleased to announce that the city has received two tree designation awards for 2022.
Presenting the award is Jacob Roos, Urban Forestry Director, Division of Forestry of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Pictured are Ron Sheffler, Craig Hooker, Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood, Jacob Roos, David Lintner, and Rick Williams.
Rensselaer has achieved Tree City USA, for 14 straight years, by meeting the program’s four requirements:
1. Forming a tree board or department
2. Creating a tree-care ordinance
3. Having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita
4. Observing Arbor Day with a city proclamation
Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year. The trees being planted ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
The Tree City Growth Award is given to communities by the Arbor Day Foundation that provide extra things that help our urban forest grow and develop.
In 2022, Rensselaer planted more trees than were removed, recognized Boy Scout Troop #157 for enhancing the tree canopy by planting 60 trees in Camp Kanne, received two grants — one from the Women’s Giving Circle to purchase two Locust trees replacing those in Staddon Field lost by storm and one from Rensselaer Walmart to develop and publish a Tree Care Manual — provided youth education about the benefits of trees to local elementary school, and a summer park program with attention to the role trees play in providing habitat for animals.
To learn more about the Rensselaer Urban Forestry program, check their Facebook page.