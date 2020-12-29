RENSSELAER — Rensselaer residents can officially ditch those garbage stickers.
The city’s old sticker program will become no more beginning in the new year. On Jan. 1, the city will move to picking up trash for a monthly fee of $17.85.
Since city offices, including street and sanitation, will be closed on Friday, residents on the Friday route won’t have their trash picked up until Monday, Jan. 4.
Jerry Lockridge of the street and sanitation department said the city is asking residents to place two trash containers or two trash bags on the edge of the street for pick-up starting Jan. 4. The containers or bags should not weigh more than 40 pounds each.
Sanitation workers will pick up more than two containers or bags for the time being, but residents will be required to limit their trash in future weeks.
“We will look at it on a case by case basis,” Lockridge said if crews continue to encounter several trash containers in the future.
If more than two containers are constantly placed at a residence after an adjustment period, the city could charge that resident more for garbage pick-up, Lockridge said.
Old trash stickers can be taken to the city’s utility office where they will be credited on a resident’s utility bill. Stickers cost $3 per strip and two or three stickers can put a dent in a trash pick-up fee for the first few months.
City officials plan to purchase trash trucks and outfit trucks with a trash bucket by 2022. Trash bins will be distributed to residents at that time as well, Lockridge said.
“We will be looking towards pricing bins and trucks late in 2021 and into ’22,” he said.