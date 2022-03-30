RENSSELAER — Compensating summer help fairly was discussed by city officials at a Rensselaer City Council meeting on Monday, March 28.
The city’s street and gas/electric departments are currently accepting applications for summer help for those 18 years and older. To entice a steady stream of applicants, city department superintendents asked city council members if the hourly pay for those individuals — currently at $10.14 per hour — could be bumped to $12 or more.
City departments have found themselves to be in competition with other organizations looking for summer help, including McDonalds and any other fast food chain that currently offers an hourly fee of $12.
Council member Ernest Watson said he would like to see the hourly pay for summer help increased to $13 per hour.
“Most people won’t go anywhere for less than $12 an hour,” said council member George Cover. “The city will be hard-pressed to get anyone (for the current wage).”
But in order for the city to adjust the rate, it must first make an amendment to the salary ordinance, said Mayor Steve Wood, who is in favor of forming a committee to review hourly wages for part-time help.
That includes reviewing the fire department’s $10 per hour fee whenever firefighters respond to a call.
“Some firefighters receive $15 to $20 an hour per call at other departments,” said Rensselaer fire chief Kenny Haun.
The committee would also look at seasonal help within the park department, which offers a shade under $10 per hour for general summer help. The department does offer a higher hourly fee for lifeguards when the pool opens around Memorial Day.
How the park department pays its summer workers depends on what is available in the budget.
“Maybe we can look at a budget increase for the park department,” Cover said.
The council approved the city’s departments request to hire summer help while it discusses increases in hourly wages. The street department is hoping to hire four individuals for the summer, while the gas/electric department will be hiring two.
The council also approved the distribution of $500 from the city’s public relations fund to cover the cost of food for employees who work Rensselaer’s clean-up week on May 2-6. Funds will cover the cost of donuts for those employees for each day of clean-up week as well as lunch and beverages on the last day, May 6.
The city will also hold an open house within its gas/electric department on Friday, April 29, and superintendent Carol Lockridge requested $3,600 from the PR fund to pay for lunch and door prizes on that day.
Lockridge added that a portion of the cost to hold an open house could be paid for through a grant from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which provides grant money specifically for public awareness and education. She said she would know the status of the grant by the next meeting in April.