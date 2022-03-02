RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Baseball, Inc.’s mission to upgrade Staddon Field at Foundation Park got a big boost Monday night from the Rensselaer City Council.
Council members pledged $10,000 to RBI’s project, which includes pouring a cement pad near the entrance of Staddon Field for handicapped accessibility and ensuring the restrooms are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA.
It is part of.a $37,500 commitment to a matching patronicity grant provided by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program.
RBI — which has a number of travel baseball teams — has until April 23 to raise its share of the grant, and RBI board member Stace Pickering said with Monday’s donation by the city, his organization has raised over $23,000 in a week.
Funds from this campaign will also be used to upgrade seating areas to make them safe for use, and the restroom enhancements will make it possible for additional community use with ADA accessibility, new partitions, upgraded lighting and a baby changing station.
“Honestly, I don’t think we have a choice,” council member Ernest Watson said of the request. “Our bathrooms are not ADA compatible. That alone, for me, means we have to do it. If we have the money available for that, I would give them that for that alone.”
Bringing the restrooms up to code would also benefit the city’s soccer league, which shares property at Foundation Park. The soccer league begins in the fall.
Staddon Field, located on the southwest end of the city, typically hosts pitching machine teams during the summer months. In the past, it was the city’s main ball field, hosting T-ball and park league games as well. It worked in concert with the field at Columbia Park, which continues to hold summer league games on the northeast side of the city.
The Parks for People campaign raised enough money for the city to develop new fields at Brookside Park two years ago. The fields, named after the Blacker family that donated funds to the development of the park’s new facility, currently host softball and baseball tournaments. The fields are also home to RBI teams and upgrading Staddon Field gives the league another place to play.
Prior to the development of Blacker Fields, RBI — a member of the Tippecanoe League — held games at Rensselaer Central’s high school softball and baseball fields.
“RBI is very excited about the grant opportunity given to us from the IHCDA. These funds will greatly improve our baseball program, our field and our community,” Pickering said. “We look forward to accomplishing our goal so we can provide ADA accessibility and new restrooms.”
Parks for People funds, which totaled over $1 million for all the city’s parks, were also used to upgrade areas around Staddon Field with the addition of a walking path and new entrances. Plans are in the works to redo the playing surface, construct batting cages and turn the press box into a concession stand through another grant provided by the Jasper Newton Foundation.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $5.9 million in public funds and an additional $4.8 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.