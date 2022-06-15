RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has identified 32 trees that will be removed this summer at a cost of $12,500.
The work will be done by Timber Tree Service in Goodland, which has worked with the city in the past. The company’s bid fell $1,000 under a competitor’s bid.
“We’ve had good luck with them in the past,” street and sanitation department superintendent Jerry Lockridge said of Timber Tree.
The company will remove 15 trees on the east side of U.S. 231 south of Saint Joseph’s College. Other trees throughout the city will also be removed.
The Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council has asked the city that for every tree that is removed, a new tree be planted in its place. RUFC hopes to see the city plant 32 new trees in 2023.
Lockridge added that the city’s sewer project to replace a main lift station is currently underway.
Residents should see work zones related to the project at various locations during the summer months.
The city will also hold a memorial service for former city attorney Michael Riley at Potawatomi Park on Saturday, June 25. The service will unveil a plaque dedicated to Riley, a community leader who opened a law practice in downtown Rensselaer several decades ago.
Riley passed away at the age of 80 on June 26, 2020.
Art in the Alley vendors
The Prairie Arts Council has announced July 1 as the application deadline for vendors who wish to participate in the annual Art in the Alley event on Saturday, July 23.
Artists and vendors who will to sell their fine arts, fine crafts, foods, produce and collectibles are asked to go to the PAC website for an application form. You can return the form to PAC before the deadline or apply online.
The costs for a 12-foot by 12-foot booth is $20 for PAC members and $40 for non-members.