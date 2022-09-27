RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council and the City of Rensselaer began planting 44 trees throughout the city on Monday, Sept. 26.
Trees were gathered at the nursery located at the north end of Weston Cemetery near the ball field and will drop them off at planting sites on the 200 block of South McKinley Avenue for planting.
More plantings will continue during the week on South McKinley and South Cullen Street.
Thirteen different species were selected for diversity to fit planting sites and overhead space and all are native except the Ginko.
Planting trees along the streets help to mitigate pollutants from highly trafficked areas, improves air and water quality, conserves energy for existing homes, provides esthetic beauty and improves the character of the community with shaded streets.