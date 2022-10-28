RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer electrical department had three employees participate in the Linemen Rodeo in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, at the end of September.
Foreman Garrett Welker and Trevor Jones and Trent Schroeder — both apprentices — competed in the annual event, with the three men taking first place in the Hurt Man Rescue portion of the contest. Their combined time in rescuing a “hurt man” from the top of a utility pole was the best of the event.
The threesome also took second place in the Crossarm Change Out contest with a time of 11:28 and third in the Transformer Fault Mystery event in 11:50. They were second overall in all-around events.
Lead line foreman Lenny Larson said Schroeder had just eight months with the department before participating in the Rodeo. Jones, meanwhile, has been with the department just one year.
Larson credits Welker, who has several years of experience with the city, for taking the time to work and train two of the department’s newest employees.
Larson also thanked the rest of his department for picking up extra work so that the three men could train and participate in the Rodeo.
Individually, Jones finished first in the Arrestor Change Out contest with a time of 4:48 and added a second in the Hurt Man Rescue with a time of 1:24.
Welker, meanwhile, was first in the Hurt Man Rescue individual event with a time of 1:15.
This is Welker’s second victory in the event in three years. Rensselaer didn’t participate in the Rodeo last year, Larson said.