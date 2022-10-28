Roping in some awards

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

City of Rensselaer electric department employees Trent Schroeder, Garrett Welker and Trevor Jones brought home arm-loads of hardware after competing in the Linemen Rodeo last month.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer electrical department had three employees participate in the Linemen Rodeo in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, at the end of September.

Foreman Garrett Welker and Trevor Jones and Trent Schroeder — both apprentices — competed in the annual event, with the three men taking first place in the Hurt Man Rescue portion of the contest. Their combined time in rescuing a “hurt man” from the top of a utility pole was the best of the event.

Trending Food Videos