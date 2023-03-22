RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s street department has identified 16 roadways it would like to see addressed under the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program this spring and summer.
Launched in 2016, the program provides funding to cities, towns and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges. At the beginning of December, 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $119 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.
Cities and towns with a population under 10,000 — which includes Rensselaer — will receive funds using a 75% state and 25% local match.
Earlier this month, the city received bids from two local contractors to repair the roadways, including Milestone Contractors in Griffith and Town and Country Paving in DeMotte.
Milestone offered a bid of $1,084,759, while Town and Country had a base bid of $998,058.
Jerry Lockridge, project coordinator with the street department, said the bids were slightly higher than anticipated. He said the state will provide a 75% match, but there are stipulations that the city must meet for its share, including keeping the construction costs as low as possible.
Both bids were taken under advisement and they were to be reviewed by a committee comprised of city officials and an engineer.
A recommendation by the committee is expected at the next council meeting on March 27. Lockridge said the state requires all paperwork be submitted by April 6.
Here is the city’s wish list for roadwork in 2023. Some projects extend over more than one street:
Milton Street, from Walnut to Maple streets
Oak Street, from Milton to Melville
Franklin Street, from US 231 (McKinley Avenue) to Cherry
Webster Street, from Harriton to Washington streets
Scott Street, from Harrison to Washington streets
Milton Street, from Emilie to Washington
Leopold Street, from Milton to Rachel
Rachel Street, from Leopold to Washington
Melville Street, from Leopold to Washington
Weston Street, from SR 114 (Grace) to Rutsen
Thompson Street, from Milton to Melville
Stewart Drive, from Milton to Melville
David Court, from Fleming Boulevard to a cul-de-sac
Sparling Avenue, from Kannal Avenue to Swartzel Drive
Grove Street, from Sparling Avenue to Frances
Jay Street, from Monnet to Washington
Grove Street, from US 231 (College Avenue) to Home Avenue
College Avenue, from US 231 to Iroquois River Bridge (south approach)
Grace Street, from US. 231 (College) to Cullen