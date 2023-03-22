City council

RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s street department has identified 16 roadways it would like to see addressed under the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program this spring and summer.

Launched in 2016, the program provides funding to cities, towns and counties across Indiana to make improvements to local roads and bridges. At the beginning of December, 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $119 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.