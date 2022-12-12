City council news

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will hold a special public hearing on Monday, Dec. 19 to review proposed rate increases within its four utility department next year.

Rates for water, sewer, gas and electric could see 1.5 to 4 percent increases in 2023, according to Alex Hilt of Baker Tilly of Indianapolis. Hilt, who was at the council’s Nov. 28 meeting, worked with city officials to analyze utility rates last month.

