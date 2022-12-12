RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will hold a special public hearing on Monday, Dec. 19 to review proposed rate increases within its four utility department next year.
Rates for water, sewer, gas and electric could see 1.5 to 4 percent increases in 2023, according to Alex Hilt of Baker Tilly of Indianapolis. Hilt, who was at the council’s Nov. 28 meeting, worked with city officials to analyze utility rates last month.
Baker Tilley is a public accounting and consulting firm with offices in several states, including Indiana and Illinois.
Water and sewer rates will see the biggest increases, especially when the city’s current projects in those utilities are figured into the equation in 2024, Hilt said.
The city is currently upgrading its sewage system and replacing water lines in several areas in accordance with federal law. Even with the proposed rates, Hilt maintains that Rensselaer has some of the most competitive rates in Indiana.