RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will meet remotely on Monday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.
The access the Zoom meeting, call 1-312-625-6799, punch in the meeting ID (817 9386 5951) and the passcode (363358) when prompted.
The agenda will feature permission to pay for a pontoon for the wastewater plant on delivery by Jerry Lockridge of the street and sanitation department. Lockridge will also provide an update on the service truck needed by the department.
The council will also provide administrative reports and receive feedback from department superintendents.