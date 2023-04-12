RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council is accepting applications for a member to the Rensselaer Central School Board.
This four-year term will run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027. The city is currently represented by Kevin Armold.
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council is accepting applications for a member to the Rensselaer Central School Board.
This four-year term will run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027. The city is currently represented by Kevin Armold.
Interested applicants must reside within the corporation city limits. Please visit the city’s website at www.cityofrensselaer.in.com and click on Government>Building Department>Zoning?City Maps>2022 City of Rensselaer Zoning Maps to view where the city limits extend.
Those interested are asked to submit a letter of intent along with a short resume no later than noon (12 p.m.) Monday, May 8 to:
George Cover, President
City of Rensselaer Common Council
P.O. Box 280 — 124 S. Van Rensselaer St.
Rensselaer, IN 47978
