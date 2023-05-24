Courtney Wilcox

New RCSC board member Courtney Wilcox.

RENSSELAER — A person familiar with the inner-workings of local government was appointed to the Rensselaer Central School Board by city council members on Monday, May 22.

Courtney Wilcox, who is currently employed with the Jasper County’s auditor office, was picked from two applicants for the school board position.

