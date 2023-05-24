RENSSELAER — A person familiar with the inner-workings of local government was appointed to the Rensselaer Central School Board by city council members on Monday, May 22.
Courtney Wilcox, who is currently employed with the Jasper County’s auditor office, was picked from two applicants for the school board position.
Wilcox and her husband, Chris, are the parents of two children, with one currently in kindergarten and the other in pre-K.
“We had two applicants, and both were top-notch candidates,” said council president George Cover.
Russ Overton made a motion to appoint Wilcox, with all five board members in favor of Overton’s recommendation.
Wilcox will replace Kevin Armold, who is just months away from serving as a council member after winning a primary race against Frieda Bretzinger earlier in the month.
Wilcox said after her appointment that she felt it was the right time to join the board.
“I want to do what I can to help make decisions and do my best as a member of the school board,” she said.
Wilcox will begin a four-year term in July.
She is the second new face picked for inclusion on the board. Cole Buschman was selected by township trustees last month to fill a position soon to be vacated by current member Charlie Parrish. He, too, will start in July.
In another matter, the city was notified that letters were sent to businesses affected by the brick street project on Van Rensselaer Street in front of city hall.
The letter notified business owners with store fronts on the west side of the street that parking will be parallel as designed in the plans. Parking is currently diagonal, with parallel parking on the roadway nearest the county courthouse sidewalk.
Designers, however, have decided to flip the way vehicles are parked since the sidewalk on the west side will be extended out into the street more when finished. Earlier this month, owners of businesses along the west side of the street, including Nancy Klockow of Ritz Cinema, asked why a change was necessary.
“Plans call for a narrower road to put a wider path to connect to the parks,” said street project coordinator Jerry Lockridge.
Since street plans have already been submitted to state officials, they cannot be altered at this time, Lockridge added. Lockridge and others recently met with engineers on the project.
“Minor changes to the plan are acceptable,” he said. “But they will not change the plan if it is a major change, which this would be.”
The project first took flight in 2017 and the city held a number of public hearings to allow residents to provide input if they so desired, Lockridge said. Changes could possibly be accommodated at that time, but the project is now scheduled to begin sometime in July.
Building commissioner Josh Davis said he has set up a meeting with Klockow for Friday, May 26 to further discuss the engineers’ decision.
Council members also voted to pay Wesco Anixter $503,925 to upgrade the city’s current system to read electric meters in the city. Wesco’s bid was the lowest of the three companies that provided bids to the city.
The cost includes a new communications system, software and 1,400 new meters, said project advisor Joel Roper.
Plans call for Wesco to change out at least 1,000 meters that have outlasted their usefulness and build in software that will help city employees read the new meters.
“We’re in a position where we need to do this project,” Mayor Steve Wood said. “We have meters out there that need replaced.”
There was a discussion that water and gas meters will need the same attention in the future, Roper said. Council member Ernest Watson, who motioned to approve Wesco’s bid, was notified that money is available within the city’s budget to pay for the project.
The city also approved a request from the electric department to pay $33,000 to Titan Construction to build retaining walls on the department’s former building. Wood said the city plans to use the building again in the future.