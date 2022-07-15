RENSSELAER — Rensselaer would like more information if it plans to make its move through a unique marketplace in the future.
Make My Move, an Indianapolis-based company that connects communities with workers that work remotely from home, made a presentation to the Rensselaer City Council at a meeting on June 27.
For a fee, the company will prepare an incentive package for the city to bring remote workers to Rensselaer and the surrounding areas. The workers would bring their salaries with them to invest in a home and spend and invest in the city as well.
“These are people who have a job that is fully remote, meaning they can live anywhere,” Make My Move Vice President Ben Ledo told the council. “They are bringing their jobs to your community, so they’re all brand new jobs. They bring their income with them, so there is an increase in the tax base and they also become consumers in the local economy. They start spending the incremental dollars that they bring to the communities.”
Many of the workers will bring other people with them, he added.
“Seventy percent have a spouse. Thirty percent bring children. They add value to the community, let alone vibrancy and new blood,” he said.
An investment of around $11,000 in needed by the city to move one worker to Rensselaer. That includes a $5,000 fee to Make My Move — which would prepare a marketing package and listings on its website for the city as part of its cost. Any additional fees sought by the firm would be performance-based, Ledo added.
“You don’t pay an incentive and you don’t pay a commission unless we move people here,” he said.
“We are a platform to market yourself, primarily to attract those that have remote jobs. We have the tool set and we give you the backend support once you get those folks to show interest; we actually help you recruit them and help with the qualifying process. Then we help you do the necessary paperwork to get them to move to your community.”
The firm can accommodate whatever number city officials deem to be feasible, whether bringing in five people the first year at nearly $60,000 for all five or as many as 10 at over $100,000.
Ledo said the city can even pursue a matching grant from the Indiana Development Corporation to help with half of the cost.
Currently, Make My Move has helped 14 Indiana communities with 52 total relocations with 59 other applicants waiting for housing. The company have been hired to assist cities such as Muncie, Terre Haute, West Lafayette and Lafayette.
Rensselaer would be the firm’s smallest city if it was hired by the city. Greensburg at over 12,000 has the smallest population Make My Move is assisting, Ledo said.
Mayor Steve Wood, who asked the firm to address the council, voiced his support for the idea, adding the investment to bring new workers to the city would mean thousands of dollars to the community’s tax base once they have settled in Rensselaer.
“I’m for it,” he said. “The thing of it is, I think it’s been endorsed by AIM, which is the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce supports it. The Association of County Commissioners supports it.”
Though intrigued by the idea, a few members of the council had reservations about the cost, adding the money could be well spent elsewhere.
“It will be a hard sell for me,” said councilman George Cover. “I just don’t see how it’s going to be that beneficial.”
But, he added, he is willing to get more input and take the proposal under advisement. The council agreed to hash out more details through a committee, which would then advise city officials.
Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director Brienne Hooker told the council Make My Move is a good fit for bigger cities, but maybe not in rural cities like Rensselaer.
“Noblesville is offering 2,000 megabytes per second for people to move and do remote work and I think the top here is 100,” she said. “I love where I live, but I think we need to talk about this a little bit more and get some more people at the table.”
Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director Stephen Eastridge agreed with a trio of council members who feel the money needed to invest in remote workers might be better suited somewhere else.
“I don’t think it’s a terrible idea,” Eastridge told the council. “I don’t think it’s a home run. I think if you’re a community like Terre Haute, this makes a ton of sense. Greensburg is twice our size. Their population in the 2020 census was over 12,000. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. With a little more work, it could be a good thing.”