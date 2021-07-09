RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will meet on Monday, July 12 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers.
The meeting features a short agenda, including discussion on a loitering ordinance, gas tracker and cemetery deed requests.
City superintendents will also give their reports.
Prior to the meeting, the city’s Board of Works will meet at 5:30 p.m.. Among the items on the agenda are Commonwealth Engineers invoices, Land Title invoice, discussion on the water improvement design project contract and the proposed hiring of two probationary firefighters as presented by fire chief Kenny Haun.