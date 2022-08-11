Weston Cemetery clean-up work

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Weston Cemetery received major damage from the July 23 wind storm, with over 30 trees uprooted or snapped in half.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — It took two weeks, but Rensselaer’s city street department picked up nearly every fallen branch and large tree limb piled up on curbs by city residents.

Street department superintendent Jerry Lockridge said at Monday’s city council meeting that he will know the total tonnage of debris collected sometime this month. He added six to nine employees worked every day performing clean up work.

Trending Food Videos