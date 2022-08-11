RENSSELAER — It took two weeks, but Rensselaer’s city street department picked up nearly every fallen branch and large tree limb piled up on curbs by city residents.
Street department superintendent Jerry Lockridge said at Monday’s city council meeting that he will know the total tonnage of debris collected sometime this month. He added six to nine employees worked every day performing clean up work.
The piles of debris were left over from the July 23 wind storm and heavy rainfall that whipped through Rensselaer. Two inches or more of rainfall was reported in the city and winds reached 70 miles per hour in toppling trees and snapping tree branches over the length of the storm that lasted several hours.
Electrical poles were also pushed over by the strong winds, forcing several employees with the city’s electrical department to work long hours restoring power to most of Rensselaer.
All five council members and Mayor Steve Wood expressed their appreciation for the work done by the city employees involved.
“They got the electric back up in record time, I believe,” Wood said.
The destruction at Weston Cemetery, meanwhile, was a much bigger problem than what city employees could handle so an outside source — Practical Tree Service of North Judson — was hired to dispose of over 30 trees that were uprooted by the storm.
“They’ve been there about a week and should be done in the next few days,” Lockridge said. “It was just too much of an undertaking for the personnel out there to be able to take care of it.”
The council approved paying the tree service $28,000 for its clean-up work.
Lockridge said his department began working this week on vacuuming the streets of small debris as workers perform trash pickup.
“It took us two weeks to get through the whole town picking up brush,” Lockridge said. “When we went to Monday’s trash route (on Aug. 8), we took the same amount of trucks, plus a yard waste truck, plus the street sweeper. When we go down every street, we pick up everything that’s in the street and then we run the sweeper. When we leave that street, it should be totally clean.”
Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Kenny Haun said his department responded to 36 calls in the month of July, with nearly half weather-related from the storm.