MUNCIE — Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has appointed Hope Churchill as the new student representative on the Ball State University Board of Trustees. Churchill, whose appointment begins July 1, will serve a two-year term through 2025.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Churchill as our newest board of trustees member,” said Renae Conley, chair of the Ball State Board of Trustees. “Hope is an excellent student whose passion for learning and leadership will serve her well in this role.”

