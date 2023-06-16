MUNCIE — Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has appointed Hope Churchill as the new student representative on the Ball State University Board of Trustees. Churchill, whose appointment begins July 1, will serve a two-year term through 2025.
“We are excited to welcome Ms. Churchill as our newest board of trustees member,” said Renae Conley, chair of the Ball State Board of Trustees. “Hope is an excellent student whose passion for learning and leadership will serve her well in this role.”
Churchill, a third-year Business Administration major, currently maintains a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average. She is also pursuing minors in Communication Studies and Human Resource Management.
Churchill has participated in a number of organizations as a Ball State student, including as chapter president for Delta Sigma Pi, a co-ed professional business fraternity, as well as Chi Alpha, a campus Christian club, and the Ball State tennis club. A Lake Village native and North Newton Junior-Senior High School graduate, Churchill recently started an internship in retail operations at Farm Credit Mid-America in Rensselaer.
“I am grateful to Gov. Holcomb for affording me this terrific opportunity to serve as the student member of the Ball State Board of Trustees,” Churchill said. “I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about the university and to provide insights from a student’s perspective.”
This trustee position at Ball State provides an opportunity for students who are passionate and knowledgeable about higher education to represent student perspectives while making administrative decisions for the university.
Churchill succeeds Amy Wyse, who recently finished her two-year term as Ball State’s student trustee. In May, Wyse earned Bachelor of Arts degrees from Ball State’s Miller College of Business in Economics and International Business.
“We would like to thank Amy for her valuable contributions to the board, and congratulate her on a wonderful career as a student at Ball State,” Conley said. “Amy has a bright future ahead of her, and we look forward to following along as she pursues a fulfilling career and meaningful life.”