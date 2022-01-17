Chief Buildings, a premier metal building system manufacturer, just announced the purchase of a new manufacturing plant in Lancaster, South Carolina.
Expanding its manufacturing footprint in the southeast will increase Chief’s level of service to its Authorized Builder network with added capacity and increased resources.
In addition to the existing manufacturing plants in Grand Island, Nebraska and Rensselaer, Indiana, this new location will add around 100 people over the next few years and will allow Chief Buildings to increase our manufacturing capacity, helping to meet or exceed our customers’ expectations.
The newly purchased manufacturing plant will be equipped with the latest state‐of‐the‐art manufacturing equipment that provides the highest quality and safety standards.
“Lancaster was the ideal location to expand our operations. The expansion is a logical step in our business growth strategy and helps to ensure we meet the needs of our stakeholders,” said DJ Eihusen, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and President of Chief Industries. “Logistically, the area is a prime location for expansion. Given the talent needed for our manufacturing and trucking operations. This project in Lancaster would not be possible without the support from the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development. Opening a new location presents various challenges; however, their team understands how to work through those and provides the necessary guidance to make this new location a reality. We could not be more thrilled to be planting roots here and be a part of this community.”
About Chief Buildings
Founded in 1966, Chief Buildings is a nationwide metal building manufacturer. With offices and manufacturing facilities in NE, Iowa, AL, IN, and SC, our production capacity and customer service allow Chief Buildings to be a leader in low‐rise, non‐residential metal building systems. Metal building systems are custom‐engineered steel solutions that optimize and integrate steel framing, roofing, and walls. Chief’s metal buildings are shipped to all 50 states and are sold through our network of authorized builders across the country. Chief is able to design and manufacture anything from large complex facilities to small warehouses across the nation.
About Chief Industries, Inc:
Chief Industries, Inc. (Chief) is a private family‐owned company with diversified operations that manufactures products and provides services for a wide range of industries. You will find Chief products and services used in agriculture, commercial construction, structural steel, factory‐built housing, ethanol production, transportation, and more. Chief’s family of companies includes include Chief Agri, Chief Buildings, Chief Carriers, Chief Construction, Chief Ethanol, Chief Fabrication, and BonnaVilla. For more information about the family of companies at Chief Industries, Inc., visit www.chiefind.com.