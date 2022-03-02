RENSSELAER — Students are no longer required to wear masks on buses, according to a news release provided by Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig.
The CDC announced that effective Feb. 25, it is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require people wear masks on buses or van operated by public and private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.
CDC is making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in kindergarten through 12th grade and early education settings in areas with a low or medium COVID-10 community level.
RCSC recently lifted its mask mandate in its four schools, making the wearing of masks optional. School officials were also informed last week that they are no longer required to contact trace and social distance at the schools.
If a student or staff member tests positive, they need to isolate for five days. The individual should notify their close contacts should they test positive. If symptoms resolve and if free-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine, they may return on day six. Masks are recommended for days 6-10.
Jasper and Newton counties are currently yellow counties, meaning there were between 10 and 99 cases reported in those counties last week. A total of 44 of the 92 Indiana counties are in yellow with just four in red, which reported 200 or more cases last week.
There are currently only three blue counties that averaged less than one case each last week.
On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 3,059 more residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as late as Friday, Feb. 25. The total number of Hoosiers considered fully vaccinated as of Monday, Feb. 28 is 3,683,892. A total of 1,713,756 booster doses have been administered to Hoosiers also.
Nationally, there have been more than 78.93 million confirmed cases of COVID as of Monday, Feb. 28, according to John Hopkins University. There have been more than 948,300 deaths recorded nationally as well.