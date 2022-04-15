CHALMERS — Tri-County completed a sweep of Midwest Conference rival Frontier on Thursday, April 14, needing just five innings to pick up a 13-0 win.
The Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 in the MWC) outscored the Falcons, 24-3, in the home-and-home series last week.
Tyler Vandeveer went five innings to pick up the win, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts. He did walk six.
Brody Ault pitched four innings for Frontier (0-4, 0-2), allowing just four earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out four and walked one before being relieved by Kaleb Wagner.
Offensively, TCHS had 12 hits, with two each by Xavier Cantrell, Korbin Lawson, Eric Zarse and Connor Ross, who had a home run and two RBIs.
Lawson and Cantrell also had two RBIs each. Zarse scored three runs and Lawson and Vandeveer scored two each.
Justin Schroeder was 2 for 2 for Frontier, including a triple. He was stranded at third base, however, as Vandeveer completed the shutout.
Prep Softball
Lady Bombers blasted by Bison
OXFORD — Benton Central exploded for 11 runs in the second inning to build a big lead early and cruise to a 17-1 Hoosier Conference victory over Rensselaer Central Thursday, April 14.
Hunter Biddle (triple), Braelynn Hattendorf (home run), Halie Williams, Megan Asher (double) and Mariyah Rich all had RBI hits in the second run outburst.
Hannah Wisley suffered the loss for RCHS, allowing 17 runs on 13 hits over four innings. She struck out five, walked five and threw 110 pitches.
Two of BC’s hits were home runs off the bats of Hattendorf and Williams. Hattendorf had a three-run shot in the second inning and Williams added a solo homer in the third.
Rich finished 3 for 4 at the plate for the winners. Kennedy Tolen, Biddle and Hattendorf had two hits apiece. Hattendorf had five RBIs and Rich and Biddle had three each.
Liberty Bate was 1 for 2 for the Bombers with an RBI single in the fourth inning. It was the Bombers’ only hit against Asher, who struck out 11 and walked three over five innings.
Prep Girls Tennis
Doubles teams get wins for RCHS
CEDAR LAKE — The No. 1 doubles team of Lola Chamness and Sara Kaufman and the No. 2 team of Faith Kruithof and Kaylei Lank picked up wins in Rensselaer Central’s 3-2 loss to Hanover Central on Tuesday, April 5.
It was the season opener for the Bombers, who lost all three singles matches to the host Wildcats.