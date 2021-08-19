REMINGTON — The Prairie Arts Council is excited to announce that we are partnering with Carpenter Creek Cellars for this year’s Rock the Arts Festival.
The festival will take place from 2-8 p.m., CST, at Carpenter Creek Cellars, located at 11144 Jordan Road in Remington.
Todd and Robin (1-4 p.m.) and Ezra (4-7 p.m.) will provide the music and the food vendor will be Indio Barbeque.
Carpenter Creek has been a supporter of PAC for many years and for the last seven years has given a portion of the profits from its annual RTA Strawberry Wine to the arts organization. This event will help fund the re-launch of Art Camp 2.0 next summer, as well as continuing public art in local communities.
Stop by the PAC booth and view the wine label entries and receive information on how to enter the contest next year, as well as membership information and upcoming events.
Bring a chair and a picnic basket if you like. This is an adults-only event.
The major sponsor of the day will be Huth-Thompson. Many more will be listed at the event.