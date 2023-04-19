RENSSELAER — The Carnegie Players in Rensselaer will hold auditions for its production of Sherlock Holmes on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25 at the Saint Augustine Catholic Church.
Auditions will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. on both nights. The church is located at 318 N. McKinley Avenue.
The Players are looking for aspiring actors of all ages. Individuals are needed for small parts, lead roles and even non-speaking roles.
No experience or expertise is needed. Simply who up and read from a provided script.
Should you land a role, you must be available for evening rehearsals and performances during the months of May and June.
The play will be adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original works. Show dates are set for June 16, 22, 23 and 24.