RENSSELAER — Franciscan Physician Network Rensselaer Specialty Clinic welcomes cardiologist Kenneth J. Ramsey, DO, FACC, FACOI.
He joins a group of fellow providers dedicated to serving their community with a wide variety of medical care.
Dr. Ramsey received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Chicago. He then completed a rotating internship and an Internship in Internal medicine there as well. He went on to complete a Fellowship in Cardiology at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. Dr. Ramsey is currently accepting new patients.
Franciscan Physician Network Rensselaer Specialty Clinic is located at 1104 East Grace Street, Rensselaer, Ind. To schedule an appointment, call (219) 866-2010.