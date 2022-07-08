RENSSELAER — The JC Cruisers will hold its 37th annual Car Show and Cruise Night on Saturday, July 9 at Brookside Park in Rensselaer.
Registration for the car show is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee is $15 per entry and trophies and awards will be presented at 4 p.m.
Vehicles will be judged in several categories with trophies for Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice, Ladies Choice and Oldest Entry. Trophies will also be presented for best of class in several divisions. There will be door prizes and participant giveaways as well as a craft show and flea market. Food will also be available.
The cruise from the park through downtown Rensselaer will run from 6-9 p.m. A cash or canned food donation for the local food pantry would be appreciated by all who plan to participate in the cruise.
Dale Murphy serves as president of the JC Cruisers, with Rick Owen vice president and Bud Justice as secretary/treasurer.