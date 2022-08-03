RENSSELAER — A capacity crowd filled the stands on both sides of the concrete-barricaded “track” well before the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. to witness several rounds of car-crashing carnage in the Jasper County Fair Demolition Derby on Friday, July 29.
With the collisions starting late due to last-minute arrivals, the action actually started with several non-collision events, billed as Chicago-style drags where-in two cars would compete head-to-head in 1 1/2 laps until they reached one winner.
The National Anthem was sung beautifully by Jessica Naughton of DeMote and the Jasper County Fair Queen and her Court also welcomed the crowd during the lull in the action.
The lawn mowers were next slated to do battle, but the ultra-wet condition of the track caused a reschedule with the Full-Size Gut-and-Go instead hitting the track, and each other.
The collisions started with three full-size cars driven by Dakota Rains, Jayce Miller and Ryder Hart rumbling into the blocked off arena. All three were highly active and the impacts were mighty in the near empty square, but Hart was able to keep his number-10 car in motion to win the heat. Miller was second and Rains third.
The largest match-up of the night was the Mini Gut-N-Go where six stripped down cars took to the track with three of them quickly becoming disabled by the ramming and turning onto obstacles for the remaining trio.
The last impact was made by Wesley Martin in his 13MBM car, who hit Ron Martz, who would finish second. In third was Corbin Piersson, followed by Shane Martin, Lonnie Light and Ronald Cox.
The final car event of the night was the Full-Size Stocks, which turned into the most-contested event of the night, eventually ending with a judgment call by organizers after some really intense collisions and words exchanged by at least three of the drivers.
In the end, Ray Pavesich was declared the winner, with Rob Soucie in second, Hunter VanSoest in third and Seth Pavesich was last.
The last round featured a crowd favorite as modified mowers took to the mud. Six mowers with protective cages went on the attack with Mower 03, driven by Chasity Phegley winning the match-up. In addition to Phegley, also competing in the mower battle were Dane Jewl(second), R.C. Cox (third), Ashton Phegley (fourth), Brian Phegley (fifth), and Tiffany Gill.
The top three in each class received cash payouts at the end of the night as well as bragging rights. All vehicles were inspected prior to competition and the drivers cleared, as well.