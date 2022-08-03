RENSSELAER — A capacity crowd filled the stands on both sides of the concrete-barricaded “track” well before the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. to witness several rounds of car-crashing carnage in the Jasper County Fair Demolition Derby on Friday, July 29.

With the collisions starting late due to last-minute arrivals, the action actually started with several non-collision events, billed as Chicago-style drags where-in two cars would compete head-to-head in 1 1/2 laps until they reached one winner.

