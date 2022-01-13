RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer/Marion Township Fire Department responded to 264 calls in 2021 with a bulk of them concerning motor vehicle accidents with no injury (52).
The volume of calls was 75 more than last year, according to Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department chief Kenny Haun.
Haun added that the average time on the scene of a fire or another call is 3.2 hours.
“This year, we’re on call number 15 and this is, what, day number 10,” he told the Rensselaer City Council on Monday, Jan. 10. “Our call volume is increasing daily and yearly. When I came on (the department) in 2012 as chief, we had 171 runs.”
A breakdown of the calls includes 35 structure fires, including 10 mutual aids; 26 medical assists; 20 brush, grass or field fires; 20 vehicle fires; and 19 extrications.
The department was also responded to eight fires that were labeled “other” as well as seven carbon dioxide and alarms and six false alarms or alarm malfunctions. Firefighters were also called to cooking fires (2), a dumpster fire, a search for a missing person, spills (4) and storms (2) with three calls where they were unable to locate where the call originated from.
RVFD had 58 calls that were dispatched but were canceled en route.
Keener Twp. Fire stays busy in ’21
DeMOTTE — The Keener Township Fire Department in DeMotte responded to 322 calls during 2021, including 69 calls to assist EMS personnel.
Firefighters also responded to 57 vehicle crashes and 25 mutual aid dispatches. Fifty-seven dispatches were canceled or disregard calls.
Here is a rundown of the other calls directed to the department:
CO alarm, 14
Electrical problems, 13
Structural fire, 12
Hazmat, 12
Brush fire, 10
Vehicle fire, 8
Fire alarm, 6
Misc. assistance, 6
Unable to locate, 5
Standby, 4
Open burn complaint, 4
Odor investigation, 4
Oven fire, 3
Tree fire, 2
Assist police, 2
Lawnmower fire, 1
Mulch fire, 1
Illegal burn, 1
Controlled burn, 1
Smoke investigation, 1
Physical rescue, 1
Lift assist, 1
Assist coroner, 1
Weather watch, 1