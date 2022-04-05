RENSSELAER — The First Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer recently announced Dr. Anthony Butler as its new pastor.
Butler has been serving as the Bridge Pastor at the church. Prior to his current service, Butler had been filling the pulpit regularly since August 2020, and is drawn to the community.
"Here I find a people who are faithful and genuinely enjoy being together,” he said. “The members of First Presbyterian really care for each other.”
Butler began ministry in Rensselaer with the campus ministry department at Saint Joseph's College. After the college's suspension of operations, Butler directed religious education at St. Augustine Church and its school until February 2021.
He is originally from the Village of Deerfield, Michigan, and earned his Doctor of Ministry degree in May 2020 from Candler School of Theology at Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia. His undergraduate degree is in Elementary Education from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan.
Butler notes that his spirituality has been deeply influenced by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, with whom he remains affiliated as an associate member.
Butler met his wife, Brenda, when they both did a year of volunteer service with Dominican Volunteers USA, in Chicago. They lived in a convent with Dominican Sisters and other volunteers and former volunteers. They fell in love and married in Chicago. They have two children, Owen and Norah.
As Bridge Pastor, akin to an interim, Butler served all pastoral duties within the congregation. He happily meets with members of the congregation and folks within the community. He also enjoys representing the church in the wider community.
Butler preaches regularly at Sunday worship at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to join anytime.