RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s downtown brick replacement project will serve as a disruption for a good number of people in the community.
But no one will be more impacted by the decision to close Van Rensselaer Street in front of city hall than three business owners on the street’s west side.
Nancy Klockow, the owner of the Ritz Cinema, said that while the project is certainly necessary, she was concerned with what accommodations are being made for the handicapped who visit her theater. She was also concerned about parking for her customers and how residents were going to pay their utility bills at city hall if there is no parking along the street.
Currently, customers to the theater and the shops along Van Rensselaer’s west side can pull up close to these businesses and fit their vehicles in diagonally. Parking on the east side of the street that hugs the county courthouse’s sidewalk requires parallel parking.
But once the project is completed, the opposite will be true. Parallel parking will be done on the west side with the east side to be diagonal parking.
Mayor Steve Wood said designers felt this was needed because the roadway on Van Rensselaer will be narrower than it is now with the sidewalk on the west side much wider.
However, the business owners in attendance at Monday’s city council meeting would like to see parking stay the same, if the designers can make that happen.
Once the project begins, customers will need to park around the corner of Van Rensselaer Street and walk on the sidewalk or street, whichever is being tackled at certain times by the contractors. Handicap parking will also be moved until certain phases of the project are completed.
“If there is no parking on the streets,” Klockow said, “that’s going to cut into our businesses.”
She added that she recently spent $230,000 to repair the theater’s roof, so the project couldn’t have come at a worst time for her.
The project is expected to accept bids in mid-June with a start date sometime in mid-July, according to project coordinator Jerry Lockridge of the city’s street department. It will require removing all of the bricks on the roadway, grading the material underneath so that it lays flat and free of any bumps and the installation of new water and sewage lines.
Contractors will try to save as many of the original bricks as possible for use with the new roadway.
Klockow also expressed disappointment that businesses along the street were not notified of the changes, though she was told a letter would be provided to owners outlining the project on April 1. The letter never came, she said.
“We’re feeling pretty picked on,” Klockow said.
Wood added that the project has been in the works for several months and public meetings were held to discuss the many phases of the project.
Lockridge said he would present Klockow and the other business owners’ concerns to the designers to see what can be done. He did add, however, that the plans have been sent downstate for approval and there is a chance they may not be altered this late in the process.
“All we want is can you ask if they can keep the parking the same?” Klockow said. “That’s all we ask.”
Wood said he understands the project will be an inconvenience for some, adding the city will try to work with the businesses affected by it the best it can.