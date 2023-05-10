Piping removed

Work is currently underway on a portion of Harrison Street south of the Courthouse in preparation for this summer’s brick road project. Piping under the street as well as an old tunnel that fed steam to the courthouse and the old jail will be removed ahead of road construction.

RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s downtown brick replacement project will serve as a disruption for a good number of people in the community.

But no one will be more impacted by the decision to close Van Rensselaer Street in front of city hall than three business owners on the street’s west side.