JASPER COUNTY — The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department as well as Jasper County EMS personnel were on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a semi-trailer on I-65 on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 222-mile marker, which is two miles north of the Fair Oaks exit.
When troopers with the Indiana State Police arrived at the scene at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, they found a school bus wedged in a ditch off the side of the road. The driver of the bus was pinned in the vehicle, but he was alert when emergency personnel arrived.
An investigation into the crash revealed that the driver of the bus rear-ended a semi in the right lane. The semi initially pulled over and other drivers on the interstate pulled over to render aid to both the driver of the bus and the semi driver. But the semi driver suddenly drove away.
While troops and first responders attempted to extricate the bus driver, another trooper located the semi that had left the scene in the rear of the Love’s Truck Stop at State Road 10 in Jasper County. The semi showed substantial damage and it was apparent to the trooper that it was involved in a crash.
The driver of the semi — Aregay Tesfay Gabremariam, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia — was found and taken into custody. He was transported to the Jasper County Jail where he was charged with leaving the scene of crash involving catastrophic bodily injury, a Level 4 felony.
The driver of the bus, who was the only occupant, was trapped inside the bus for several hours while RVFD personnel worked to free him from the vehicle. Once removed, the driver was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Rensselaer and later taken to a hospital in Chicago for treatment of potential life-threatening injuries.
No further updates on the driver’s condition have been reported by ISP.
The bus is owned by Norton Transport, Inc., located in Rock Spring, Georgia. It was being driven to another location, police said.
The semi is owned by Weini Transportation LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina, and inspections of both vehicles will be completed by the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash. ISP said the charge is preliminary and final charges will be determined by Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman.
All suspects are presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty in a court of law.