JASPER COUNTY — After requesting more money above the budget from the Jasper County Council and being told to stay within his budget, Animal Control Director Mark Sinclair was told to lower hours and staff to avoid future problems.
In a recent Facebook post on the Animal Shelter page, it states, “Due to current and future budget cuts to the animal control budget, we have lost half of the staff at the shelter. For this reason, we will be changing the hours and days of operation.”
The shelter plans to change its hours and days of operation due to this recent decision. It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays and weekends.
“This will also impact our response time for handling problem animals throughout the county,” said the shelter on its Facebook page. “We will do our best with what we have, so please be patient with us.”
The Facebook post states hours are being changed due to budget cuts. However, when asking for the additional funds in September, Sinclair was admonished to stay within his given budget.
Councilman Steve Jordan said, “When we set a budget, it’s not a suggestion.”
In August, Sinclair asked the county council for an additional $21,000 to pay his part-time staff for the remainder of the year, while also saying he would be asking for $10,000 more in September to cover his budget shortfall in salaries. Council members were reluctant to give Sinclair the amount requested, suggesting changing hours for the public and doing much of the work himself.
Councilman Paul Norwine said in August the shelter was “over staffed.”
Each year, Sinclair has asked for more money above the budgeted amount and the council said this has to stop. They approved an additonal $12,000 for payroll with Councilman Gary Fritts saying the budgeted amount for payroll is set at $3,800 to $3,900 per month and said the additional, approved in September, will get Animal Control through the end of the year.
He also said this is the amount Sinclair has to work with, so by doing this now, he and his staff will “get used to working within the budgeted amount in 2021.”
The 2021 budget is close to the 2020 budget according to County Council President Rein Bontreger.
“We kept it close to the budget from previous years,” he said.
Shelter employees continue to follow COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone who feels the need to conduct business at the shelter, located at 2430 W. Clark St. (State Road 114), must call for an appointment.
The Jasper County Animal Control and Shelter was founded in November 1998. The shelter, operated and funded by Jasper County and governed by an animal control board as well as county commissioners, accepts stray and owner-surrendered dogs and cats.
It performs humane euthanasia when necessary due to limited space.
Sinclair serves as shelter director and chief animal control officer. He was assisted by two part-time officers, a part-time assistant and a part-time attendant.