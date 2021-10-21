RENSSELAER — Brushwood United Methodist Church in Rensselaer will have a Senior Saints luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Brushwood will also have a Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. Food, fellowship, games and a bonfire are on the agenda.
Wear your favorite costume and bring a friend. All are welcome to attend.
On Nov. 7, BUMC will hold its annual chicken noodle dinner at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is carry-out only.
The cost is $10 for adults while kids 10 and under are $5 each.