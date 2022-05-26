RENSSELAER — Good weather has brought a rush of customers for Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe’s new owners.
Noah Ahler and Parker Balvich, who will carry on the business’s brand and reputation forged by Bill and Deb Brown of Rensselaer, couldn’t have timed the purchase of the shop more perfectly with the arrival of spring and new beginnings. As they prepared for a Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting earlier this month, both Ahler and Balvich were fielding questions about the shop’s products.
They were also asked how they planned to meld their current landscaping business, which has taken off since it was created three years ago, with selling plants, vegetables and flowers that Brown’s is known for.
“We’re going to carry on the same traditions Bill and Deb built and integrate our own thinking,” Balvich said. “We’ve have plans to expand the mowing and the landscaping side of things. We also have plans to expand the floral and garden side of things. They have a great foundation, but we’re going to build off of it and hopefully just go up.”
The Browns have poured over 40 years of the lives into the business, which has developed quite a reputation since its inception. They decided recently that it’s time to retire and do other things, offering the shop to buyers this past winter.
Fortunately, they found two homegrown products now in their 20s who have succeeded with their own business. Both Ahler and Balvich are Rensselaer Central graduates and decided to return to the area after stints at college campuses.
“The community has had a big draw to this area and Bill and Deb have been great stewards of the landscaping and the gardening side,” Ahler said. “Parker and I are really wanting to be a part of the community, so when we found out they were interested in selling, we thought it was a no-brainer just based on the reputation. Our whole life we’ve been coming here, and hopefully people will continue to come here and be part of what we have to offer here.”
Besides flowers and vegetables, Brown’s offers mulch and decorative pottery. Ahler and Balvich have offered giveaways in their first few weeks as the new owners and plan to do more community-minded events in the future.
“It definitely helps that we grew up in this area because I think a lot of people know us and hopefully trust us,” Ahler said. “When we set out on our landscaping venture about three years ago, we never envisioned it to where it is now, but it’s something we’ve been extremely humbled by and happy that people have trusted us with their landscaping needs. Hopefully that continues.”
Brown’s currently has two full-time employees and the new owners plan to hire summer help for both the produce/plant side and landscaping work.
“The landscaping business has been extremely busy for us. We’ve got tons of jobs to do,” Balvich said.
Walking them through the transition have been the Browns, who feel the business will be in good hands once they tear themselves away.
“It has been our distinct pleasure to serve the Rensselaer community for the last 44 years,” they said on their Facebook page this month. “We have always tried to be good stewards of the land and landscape. We sincerely appreciate all the loyal customers who have supported us through these years for your floral, garden and landscape needs. … Parker Balvich and Noah Ahler (are) committed to continue with the same community-oriented service. We hope you will support them as you have supported us.”
Ahler said he’s aware small businesses like Brown’s face unique challenges, particularly with product shortages and corporate competition. But he and Balvich are ready to take on whatever comes to keep the flow of customers steady.
“Logistically, there’s been some challenges that we’ve ran into just given the circumstances of post-pandemic and having issues with some suppliers with what they have to do on the stock side,” he said. “Another thing we run into is the big corporations like Tractor Supply, Walmart, as far as on the plant and produce side. But we’re excited to see where we can go with it.”