RENSSELAER — Around 200 members of the Puma alumni as well as former professors and staff workers converged on the Saint Joseph’s College campus for homecoming on a sunny, breezy Saturday, Sept. 17.

Though no football game could be heard in the background, the gathering of Pumas was a welcome sight for those in attendance who enjoyed a beer garden and grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. It was a time of remembering old times and catching up for alumni members and former students.

Tags

Trending Food Videos