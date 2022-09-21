RENSSELAER — Around 200 members of the Puma alumni as well as former professors and staff workers converged on the Saint Joseph’s College campus for homecoming on a sunny, breezy Saturday, Sept. 17.
Though no football game could be heard in the background, the gathering of Pumas was a welcome sight for those in attendance who enjoyed a beer garden and grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. It was a time of remembering old times and catching up for alumni members and former students.
The event was held between the Core Building and Gil Hodges Field, with former members of the Pumas baseball team playing a round of home run derby to kick off the day’s festivities.
Though the field has not been played on since the school stopped funding athletics in 2017, it was maintained by former players days before the alumni event.
Prior to the official start of homecoming, alumni remembered Brother Tim Hemm, who passed away in February at the age of 74. Brother Hemm was a longtime figure at Saint Joe.
Brother Tim had recently celebrated his 50th year at the SJC campus prior to his death. He had many positions at the college, including years as director of campus ministry, organizing liturgies, retreats and other events to encourage students in their spiritual growth and help them find a home on campus. He also served as the Missionaries of the Precious Blood’s local director at the college.
Many of those in attendance benefited from their relationship with Brother Tim, whose work was praised by Catholic Telegraph website: “Called “BT” by SJC students, Brother Tim was a constant presence on campus, remaining even after the college’s operations were suspended in 2017 to help in whatever way he could with the maintenance of the place that he loved so much.
“Brother Tim committed his life to supporting young people in their faith, especially as they transitioned from youth to young adult. It was his genuine nature that helped him accompany young people for so many years, staying young at heart himself through aging and infirmity. He approached his ministry with a humble heart, often serving behind the scenes. In doing so, he inspired young people to ask real questions of themselves and their faith and seek out the God moments in their lives.”
Alumni also held a ceremony to remember former student Gil Hodges, who was recently inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood proclaimed September 17, 2022 as Gil Hodges Day, reading a copy of a proclamation to the homecoming crowd.
GIL HODGES DAY PROCLAMATION
WHEREAS, Gilbert Ray Hodges, best known as Gil Hodges, a native Hoosier, was born on April 4, 1924, in Princeton, Indiana; and,
WHEREAS, in 1941, after declining an offer from the Detroit Tigers, accepted a scholarship to attend St. Joseph’s College with the hope of becoming a collegiate coach; and,
WHEREAS, Gil Hodges attended St. Joseph’s College for two (2) years, competed in baseball, basketball and briefly football, as well as participating in the College’s Reserve Officer’s Training Corps; and,
WHEREAS, after graduation in 1943 from St. Joseph’s College, he signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers, appearing in one game before he joined the U.S. Marine Corp; and,
WHEREAS, Hodges served as a combat a gunner in the 16th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, participating in the battles of Tinian and Okinawa, receiving a Bronze Star Medal for heroism under fire; and,
WHEREAS, after returning from World War II, Hodges returned to and remained with the Dodgers, went on to lead a storied career as both a Major Baseball League player and a manager, before his sudden death in 1972, at the young age of 47; and,
WHEREAS, Gil Hodges’ career highlights and awards included, but certainly not limited to: 8x All-Star Player (1949 – 1955, 1957) 3x World Series Champion (1955, 1959, 1969) 3x Golden Glove Award Hit 4 home runs in the August 31, 1950 game Los Angeles Dodger retired No. 14 New York Mets retired No. 14
WHEREAS, on July 24, 2022, Gil Hodges was posthumously inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York:
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Stephen A. Wood, Mayor of the City of Rensselaer, Indiana, do hereby proclaim, September 17, 2022 as Gild Hodges Day in the city of Rensselaer. In conjunction with The Saint Joseph’s College Alumni Association, Inc., we wish to now honor Puma Alumnus Gil Hodges, his family, friends and fellow Pumas from near and far. And encourage residents, Puma alumni and all others to celebrate the exemplary life and many accomplishments of Gil Hodges.