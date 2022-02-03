BROOK — Following a successful two years of serving the community of Brook during the pandemic, the Brook Community Meal is seeing a leadership change as Karen Cooper retires.

The meal, which is a service members of the church and the Brook community have been operating since 2012, has undergone changes since its inception, largely due to the COVID pandemic. Instead of being served in the fellowship hall of the church, attendees now line the side of the church and the main street of Brook as they pull through a drive-through service to receive a hot meal, eggs, and other grocery staples.

Due to quarantine restrictions, the cooking staff was also required to change, as beforehand, it had been a multi-household effort to prepare the meals that were served in the fellowship hall. Karen Cooper and her nine daughters stepped up to take over meal preparations, aided in boxing, delivery, and dessert preparation by other members of the church.

“When the pandemic started, Karen Cooper volunteered to take charge of the meal,” explained Pastor Matt Baughman of Brook United Methodist Church. “We didn’t know what it was going to look like! We knew we were going to do drive-through, and over the last couple of years, it just developed. Through her leadership, we were able to find new ways to serve people coming through each week, and now, after two years, she’s retiring from leading the meal.”

Since Cooper took over cooking and meal preparations, the Community Meal has served 20,194 hot meals to the people of Brook and the surrounding communities.

Following the change in leadership, the meal will continue to function as it has been for the last two years, serving hot meals to the community every Thursday night, as well as providing pantry staples. Since the food pantry was started in May of 2021, the Community Meal has provided 718 families with groceries and other pantry staples.

As the new team begins to transition into spring and summer, discussions will be raised regarding returning to a dine-in style of meal service, but for the time being, members assured, the program will not change.

The program is recruiting new team members during this transition, looking both within the church and into the community for volunteers to help serve the community. With an average of 200 meals being served weekly, the program is welcoming all hands.

“The Brook Community Meal has, from its foundation, been a community meal,” said Baughman. “We’ve always appreciated and welcomed the service and volunteers that have come from the community. For years, we’ve had people from the First Christian Church that helped weekly, as well as people outside of the church.

“We are interested in having people volunteer in a variety of ways, and there’s more than one way to serve. You don’t have to be available every Thursday night to volunteer. As we move forward, we hope to make a schedule to sort of spread out our volunteers. We need volunteers to cook food, serve food, clean up, and help out in the pantry. As always, we have people who make desserts, and we’ll gladly take more volunteers there.”

Those interested in volunteering for the weekly meal are invited to contact Brook United Methodist Church through their email (brookumc@gmail.com) or their phone number: (219) 275-3751.

“As we move forward, we still want to keep on with the vision that has been with us the whole time,” said Baughman. “Something that has been very important in the last two years and was important to Karen was making sure that everyone who came through the line felt loved. Everyone that got a meal was treated with respect and kindness, and especially in a time where people are feeling all sorts of things, that was important to her. We want to make sure we continue forward with that.”