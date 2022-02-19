INDIANAPOLIS — "Brave," "selfless," "heroic" and most important, "brother," are the words State Rep. Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) used to describe Capt. Ronald D. Gutwein on the floor of the Indiana House of Representatives this week.
Capt. Gutwein served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot. He received two Silver Star Medals for his courage and bravery when he delivered infantry troops through enemy-controlled territory numerous times while facing hostile fire, and received the Purple Heart.
Capt. Gutwein earned four Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, and was nominated for the Distinguished Service Medal, the second-highest decoration the U.S. awards for heroism.
Now, Gutwein, the youngest of five boys raised in Francesville, is working alongside one his House colleagues to cement his brothers legacy in stone by naming a bridge on 1-65 after the local war hero. The Indiana House of Representatives on Monday, Feb. 14 voted unanimously in favor of those efforts.
"This was very emotional for me as I reflected on our years growing up together and our time in the military," said Gutwein, who also served in the Vietnam War. "Ron was brave and selfless, and wanted to always help others. I'm so proud of him, and although he has been gone for many years now, I miss him very much. Naming a bridge after him would be an incredible way to honor his memory and life of service."
A graduate of Francesville High School, Capt. Gutwein attended Moody Bible Institute before enlisting in the United States Army as a private and working his way up to the rank of captain.
Upon leaving the Army, Capt. Gutwein continued to serve the country as an aviation safety consultant to U.S. allies in the Middle East. He also worked as a civilian pilot, where he flew medivac missions for the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota until his untimely death in 1985.
"We Vietnam veterans are getting up there in age, and each year younger generations are becoming further removed from that war and the important lessons it taught our country about how we treat those who serve," Gutwein said. "My brother is a prime example of someone from a small town who served his country in a big way. He is an example for others to follow and an inspiration."
After receiving overwhelming support from House members, House Concurrent Resolution 6 now heads to the Indiana Senate for consideration.
Gutwein represents House District 16, which includes all of Pulaski County and portions of Fulton, Jasper, Newton and Starke counties.