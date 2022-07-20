RENSSELAER — Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets in downtown Rensselaer will get that makeover city officials have been hoping for.
On July 19, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the city to make infrastructure improvements on the two brick-covered streets. The grant, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan, is designed to help boost tourism in the downtown district.
The EDA investment will be matched with $795,300 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 69 jobs and generate $200,000 in private investments, according to estimates provided to the EDA as part of the grant application process.
The city will use the funds to build new sidewalks, pedestrian/bicycle paths, improve American With Disabilities (ADA) access, stormwater improvements, new lighting, new trash receptacles and renovated brick streets on both Van Rensselaer and Harrison roadways, which is at the heart of the project.
Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood said he received word of the grant on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m glad we got it,” he said. “It will make the downtown look really nice.”
The city applied for grant money in 2019, but was turned down, Wood added.
“Then the pandemic hit. They weren’t giving grants out at that time. I was going to go for Washington Street (a smaller project), but I was encouraged to go ahead and do this grant again, so that’s what I did,” Wood said. “The Washington Street is still on our agenda.”
That project will feature decorative lighting, planters and new sidewalks, but it will have to wait for the completion of the approved project.
City officials would also like to erect a water tower along I-65 due to increased development in that area.
Funding for the Van Rensselaer/Harrison project comes from the EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021 with the hope to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.
“President Biden recognizes the vital contribution the travel and tourism industry makes to the American economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo when announced the distribution of funds. “This EDA investment in Rensselaer underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to helping this critical sector not only recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but build back stronger and more equitably for the future.”
The city’s match for the brick street project will come from the American Rescue Plan’s recent allotment of $1.3 million to the city.
“We found out we could use that money for this project, so we plan on using it. That’s our match,” Wood said.
The next phase will include preparing paper work and advertising for bids. The city hired an engineering firm to do a preliminary study of the brick streets, which was used as part of the application process.
Until a contractor is hired, it is unknown if the current bricks, which were added to the roadway in the early 1900s, will need replaced.
“They’ll pull the bricks up to see if they can be reused or we just use new pavers. It depends on who gets the contract,” Wood said.
If everything falls into place, Wood is hopeful the project can be completed by next spring. The project coincides with the city’s need to replace water and sewer lines along Van Rensselaer Street to the post office.
“It will look nice when it’s done,” Wood said. “Now comes the hard part. Getting it all bid out. I’d like to get started this year. You just have to have patience when you get grant money.”