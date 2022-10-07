Many years of service

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Rensselaer clerk/treasurer Frieda Bretzinger, here providing paperwork to Ryan Rusk, who was hired as a new police officer last winter, has been employed with the city for 42 years.

RENSSELAER — So what is among Frieda Bretzinger’s retirement plans after serving six terms as the City of Rensselaer’s clerk/treasurer?

Well, the rooms in her home could use a fresh coat.

