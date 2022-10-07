RENSSELAER — So what is among Frieda Bretzinger’s retirement plans after serving six terms as the City of Rensselaer’s clerk/treasurer?
Well, the rooms in her home could use a fresh coat.
“The first thing is do some painting in my house,” she said a day after attending her final city council meeting as an elected official. “There is no hurry. I can do it in my leisure.”
Bretzinger also plans to attend to the health of her husband, Wayne, as well as take a visit or two to her daughters’ homes. One lives an hour away in Valparaiso, while the other is a good day’s drive in Texas.
A fixture in city hall for 42 years, Bretzinger’s last day as an employee with the city is Oct. 8.
She was hired by the city on Valentine’s Day of 1980, serving as a go-between with the utility office and the clerk/treasurer’s office. She would later become a deputy clerk before running for the clerk/treasurer office in 1995.
Voters put her in office in January of 1996 and she has since won five more four-year terms. She said she developed many good relationships with city department leaders and employees over the years and was especially appreciative of a certain group of women with whom she shared offices with over the years.
“I’m going to miss the deputies here working in the office,” she said. “They’ve been lifesavers. They helped make life easier for me.”
Bretzinger’s current deputies include Marcia Mathew, Linda DeMoss and Genny Daniels.
There are many facets to a clerk/treasurer’s job. Besides receiving money collected by utilities, building, police and cemetery departments and collecting state and county tax distributions, the office also handles payroll, withholding, employee insurance and retirements; manages and reconciles 67 city fund and six bank accounts; handles budgets, transfers and additional appropriations; and administers oaths of offices, among many other duties.
Set to replace Bretzinger as clerk/treasurer is Shelby Keys, who was chosen during a caucus by seven precinct committee members of
the Republican Party. Former Rensselaer Chief of Police Jeff Phillips serves as party chairman.
“We’re quite proud and very happy to have someone with Shelby’s work experience ready to step up to a very significant position,” Phillips said in announcing Keys’s hire last week.
Keys is a 2014 graduate or Rensselaer Central High School and a graduate of Marian University in Indianapolis with a degree in accounting and a minor in Economics. Keys worked in the Indianapolis area before moving back to Rensselaer.
Phillips said Bretzinger will be missed.
“She will not be easily replaced,” he said. “Frieda was an active member of the Jasper County Republican Women’s Group and a strong supporter of the Republican Party. I hope she will continue to work with the Republican Women, and I owe her many thanks.”