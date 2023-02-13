In 1962, the Bookmobile began visiting all towns and townships in Jasper and Newton counties. Prior to this date, some areas were without library services.
The 1956 Library Services Act (LSA) was passed by the United States Congress. Its purpose was to promote the development of public libraries in rural areas through federal funding. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Act, and the funding continued until 1964.
To offer nearly 15,000 people in Jasper and Newton Counties, who were not able to use the public libraries, LSA, the Rensselaer, Brook, and Lake Village library boards, and their respective township trustees funded the Bookmobile.
Early schedules show the Bookmobile visited Wheatfield, Tefft, DeMotte, Lincoln School, Thayer, Sumava Resorts, Enos, Mt. Ayr School, Morocco School, DeMotte Christian School, Kniman School, Kniman, and the Wheatfield Schools.
In an earlier Rensselaer Republican, Gorden Dean, librarian at the Rensselaer Public Library, was reported to have accepted applications for the positions of Bookmobile librarian and Bookmobile driver-clerk. G.E. Murray was the president of the Rensselaer Library Board at that time.
During the first week of service, the Bookmobile librarian lent 3,000 books, and the Bookmobile driver drove over 300 miles.
New additions to the Bookmobile locations were added in the second month. Those new stops included DeMotte School, Jordan Township School, Marion School, Hanging Grove Township School, McCoysburg, Queen City, Barkley School, Fair Oaks, Fair Oaks School, and Parr. Other stops were made at Foresman, Ade School, Mt. Ayr, Gifford, Gillam School, Tefft School, Newland, and Roselawn. According to the Rensselaer Republican, the Bookmobile would motor to four or five locations each day.
In a report after 18 months of Bookmobile service in Jasper and Newton Counties, 52,000 volumes were checked out by the patrons. The Bookmobile traveled more than 18,000 miles.
Eleven townships in Jasper County and six townships in Newton County had its services. The number of children reached was 36,000, and the number of adults reached was 16,000.
The Library Service Act was to stimulate local libraries to expand their service in hopes of those communities continuing service although the act would end in 1964. The libraries were opened in DeMotte in the early 1960’s with a new building in 1992 and in Wheatfield in 1973 with a new building in 2005.
One noteworthy accident occurred as the Jasper-Newton Bookmobile skidded over on its side one very icy morning. The Bookmobile was traveling slowly, but the vehicle slid over the crest of the road. Books and cards were tossed about, but the driver Alvia Bullis and librarian Aletha Davisson were uninjured. The usual exit doors were blocked, so the occupants climbed out through the driver’s door.
Fair Oaks High School Principal, Oral Ross, was the first to arrive at the scene of the accident, and he took the librarian and driver to his school. The extent of the damage was unknown. Mrs. Davisson was not sure how long the Bookmobile would be out of commission, according to the newspaper’s report.
The Bookmobile continued its service for ten years, but mechanical repairs became a problem. Many repairs were necessary, and a replacement vehicle was too expensive.
In 1972 at a Jasper County Library Board meeting, Mrs. Kenneth Culp Jr. moved and Charles Stath seconded to end the Bookmobile’s services. The motion carried unanimously.
The Kankakee Valley School Board was greatly disappointed with the decision of ending the service of the Bookmobile. In the same news release, it was reported that the old Wheatfield High School was being demolished.
Mrs. Aletha Davisson, the Bookmobile librarian, continued working at the Rensselaer Branch Library. Ethel Yoder, clerk and driver, became in charge of the DeMotte and Wheatfield Branches of the Jasper County Library system.
