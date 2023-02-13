In 1962, the Bookmobile began visiting all towns and townships in Jasper and Newton counties. Prior to this date, some areas were without library services.

The 1956 Library Services Act (LSA) was passed by the United States Congress. Its purpose was to promote the development of public libraries in rural areas through federal funding. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Act, and the funding continued until 1964.

