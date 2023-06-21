JASPER COUNTY — Here are the book discussion groups scheduled to meet at Jasper County Library branches in July:
• DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly.
• Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi.
• Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, July 25 at 2 p.m. to cover the book Hell’s Corner by David Baldacci.
• The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. to cover Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
• Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting July 27 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
MAKE AN INDEPENDENCE DAY CHARCUTERIE BOARD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for a do-it-yourself July charcuterie board on July 1 from 2-4 p.m.
Carmen Fortney of the Jasper County Extension Office will demonstrate a board for us, and each participant will do their own board after. Please bring an 8x12 board or platter. All other supplies such as food, napkins, utensils, etc. are provided.
The class cost of $20 will be due by June 27. If the participant has any food allergies, please let staff know.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
READ TO FILL OUT BOOKMARKS
AND WIN PRIZES AT JCPL!
JASPER COUNTY — Summer reading may be over, but all your bookish fun continues.
Join Jasper County Public Library for a passive reading program in the month of July. Individuals 17 and under are encouraged to take a themed bookmark and read four titles that fit that theme. Once you complete a bookmark, write your name and number on the back and return it to your home branch for a chance to win a prize! You can receive an entry for each different bookmark that’s filled out for more chances to win.
WHAT’S HAPPENING
THIS WEEK AT YOUR LIBRARY
FOR SUMMER READING?
June 26: Preschool Story Time at Wheatfield Library for ages 3-5 will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. OR 11-11:30 a.m.
June 27: Party Time! Kids in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate another year of Summer Reading at the DeMotte Library at 1 pm and the Wheatfield Library at 3 p.m. Rensselaer will be having an all-ages Summer Reading party at 2 p.m.
June 21: Preschool Story Time will be held at DeMotte at 10 a.m.
June 22: Teens are invited to celebrate another summer of reading at the Summer Reading Party, held at 1 p.m. at the DeMotte Library and 3 p.m. at the Wheatfield Library.
Thank you for participating in another fun and exciting Summer Reading at the Jasper County Public Library, and we can’t wait to see you next year!
JASPER COUNTY THEMED TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Jasper County Trivia.
Play on your own or gather your friends and test your knowledge of our beautiful county at the Rensselaer Library on June 27 at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. Teams are optional. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up. Registration can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.
FRIENDS OF THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY MEETING IS JUNE 27
WHEATFIELD — The Friends of the Wheatfield Library would like to invite the community to join its meeting this month on June 27 at noon.
Volunteers are needed for this nonprofit organization established to support the success of the local library.
Dues are minimal, but your impact is great!
For more information, please visit www.myjcpl.org/events or visit or call the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.