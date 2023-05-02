RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used its depth in field events and distance relays to pick up its own Gene Edmonds Relays title last Friday, April 28 at the Harrison Athletic Complex.
The Bombers bundled up eight first-place finishes and three seconds into 121 points, beating rival Kankakee Valley (107) by a handful of points.
Hanover Central was third, followed by Twin Lakes, Benton Central, West Central, South Newton and North Newton.
Champions for RCHS included the freshmen/sophomore sprint medley team of Donnie Sellers, Peyton Joseph, Carter Ogborn and Ethan Cook in 1 minute 45 seconds; the varsity distance medley squad of Tom Van Hoose, Nolan Potts, Trey Maciejewski and Tristen Wuethrich in 8:14; the 4-by-800 group of Wuethrich, Jacob Partin, Maciejewski and Dalton Henry in 8:39; the 4-by-400 foursome of Potts, Wuethrich, Maciejewski and Henry in 3:36; Jack Jordan and Briar Rule in the pole vault (combined 22 feet, 6 inches, with Jordan going 11-6); the long jump duo of Logan Kuiper and Avary Reyes (combined 35-5, with Kuiper jumping 18-4); Jordan Cree and Bryan Camarena in the shot-put (combined 97-2, with Cree at 51-11 to win the event); and Cree and Camarena in the discus (combined 304-9, with Camarena winning the event with a 161-2 effort).
Runner-up finishers included the varsity sprint medley team of Reyes, Aaron Barko, Kuiper and Henry in 1:40; the freshmen/sophomore distance medley team of Jack Boer, Tyger Woodke, Cook and Oden Van Hoose in 8:40; and the high jump duo of Potts and Beier at 11-2, with Potts clearing 5-8 and Beier 5-4.
The varsity 4-by-100 team of Reyes, Woodke, Barko and Kuiper was fourth; the shuttle hurdles foursome of Barko, Woodke, Cade Rivera and Kolton Ploughe finished third; and the freshmen/sophomore 4-by-100 crew of Sellers, Joseph, Ogborn and Woodke was third.
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, placed fifth overall in the team race, totaling 60 points to finish in back of champion Kankakee Valley (125), Hanover Central (91), Benton Central (86) and Twin Lakes (79).
West Central, South Newton and North Newton also competed.
RCHS did nab a first-place finishes with pole vaulters Emma Sinn and Libby Dixon combining to soar 15 feet, 6 inches for the victory.
The Bombers had three thirds, including the varsity 400 relay team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Sinn, Dixon and Grace Healey; the varsity 3,200-meter relay of Delaney Koebcke, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Davisson and Rheannon Pinkerman; and the long jump duo of Healey and Bilyeu.
The varsity sprint medley team of Bilyeu, Dixon Sinn and Davisson as fifth; the freshmen/sophomore sprint medley foursome of Addy Veldman, Annie Parrish, Tessa Ventrello and Audrey Korniak was fifth; the varsity distance medley team of Pinkerman, Koebcke, Sinn and Davisson was fourth; the freshmen/sophomore distance medley team of Koebcke, Ventrello, Annalise Yeager and Korniak was fifth; the shuttle hurdles team of Veldman, Koebcke, Ventrello and Healey was fifth; the freshmen/sophomore 400 relay team of Parrish, Korniak, Yeager and Veldman finished sixth; the varsity 1,600 relay team of Bilyeu, Healey, Davisson and Pinkerman was fifth; the shot-put duo of Parrish and Audy Kurek was fifth; and the two throwers combined to finish seventh in the discus.