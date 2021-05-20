RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s high school football team has received funds for new, state-of-the-art helmets for the upcoming season.
The purchase is made possible by the Indianapolis Colts and UnitedHealthcare, which presented three schools with funds to purchase new helmets in their pursuit to promote student-athlete health and safety.
Rensselaer Central earned the runner-up prize of $10,000 to put towards new helmets. The grand prize winner was Lawrenceburg High School, which received $25,000. Decatur Central High School, the third-place winner, received $5,000.
The $25,000 grand prize would fund the cost of helmets for an entire team, while $10,000 will likely absorb most of the cost needed to buy helmets, said John Lurker, vice president of UnitedHealthcare Indiana.
“It can go a long way, which is nice,” Lurker said of RCHS’s total.
Bombers coach Chris Meeks said the plan is to purchase a handful of helmets each year so that they are not replacing so many helmets in the future.
“If you buy 20 helmets this year and when the time runs out on them, let’s say eight years down the road, then you’ve got to turn around 20 helmets that year,” he said. “Ideally what you’d like to do is buy them five or six at a time.
“Our plan is to use that money to purchase new helmets. Maybe not all at once, but try to cycle them in for a few years.”
This is the sixth year for the program and Rensselaer Central has been a finalist in the past. This year, 18 schools were eligible for funding and winners were selected during a ritual drawing. Besides the three top winners, the other 15 schools earned $1,000 from the Colts and UnitedHealthcare for their athletic departments.
The Colts urged fans of their football programs to vote for their teams on social media. This is the fourth year that the Bombers have been selected to participate in the helmet giveaway.
“Our fans are awesome,” Meeks said. “They are very active, and they get us the votes for stuff like this.”
RCHS’s participation in a clinic sponsored by USA Football each year — though the clinic was canceled last year due to COVID — also keeps the Bombers relevant to organizers of the helmet giveaway, Meeks said. The Colts have given RCHS a trio of $1,000 scholarships over the past four years.
Last fall, the Colts presented RCHS with another $1,000 for being their game of the week when the Bombers faced Northwestern. And the Colts plan to bring their fan fest to the city of Rensselaer in 2022.
“The Colts have been very good to the Bombers,” Meeks said. “They have been very, very generous, not only to us but Indiana football.”
The money will come in handy this fall as the Bombers prepare for what should be a more normal season. Last year, COVID restrictions curtailed RCHS’s ability to receive funding through gate receipts at many of its sporting events.
“A lot of our athletic events, we weren’t allowed to have our big crowds like we normally have, so it cut into our gate tremendously. Any type of money like that is huge, especially this year,” Meeks said.
Lurker said it is important prep football programs have safe equipment and the program ensures they get the best helmets available.
“They’re new, which is nice for programs looking to get rid of their old helmets,” Lurker said. “There is a time limit on those helmets.”
Lurker added that the Colts connect schools with manufacturers directly when purchasing five-star helmets.
“We’re thankful to be able to partner with the Colts on the same mission,” Lurker said. “We want to ensure children stay safe and enjoy healthier lives.”