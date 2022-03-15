LAPEL — Rensselaer Central kept the pressure on favored Carroll (Flora) for three quarters Saturday in a Lapel Class 2A Regional semifinal.
But the Cougars (24-1) would use a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter to build on a 39-38 lead and eventually hold on for a 60-49 victory over the Bombers.
Carroll would capture the school’s first boys’ basketball regional championship Saturday night with its 44-23 upset of No. 1 Monroe Central (25-1) in the title game. Carroll has been open since 1962.
The Cougars forced three turnovers to open the final period and take a 45-38 lead. But a three-point play by junior Tristen Wuethrich at the 4:29 mark had the Bombers (12-13) within 45-43 of the lead.
Carroll, however, answered with a 12-4 run over the next three minutes to pull ahead 57-47. The Cougars converted a pair of three-point plays and scored two baskets on offensive rebounds.
Carroll would outscore RCHS, 15-2, in transition baskets in the game and had 13 second-chance points off 11 offensive boards. The Cougars held a 34-18 edge in points in the paint.
The Bombers did hit six 3-point baskets, including a 3 of 5 effort from junior guard Colby Chapman. He would finish with 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting and added five rebounds. Wuethrich and freshman Corbin Mathew had nine points each and senior Tate Drone had four points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
It was the final game in a Bomber jersey for Drone and senior Brody Chamness.
Owen Duff had 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars, who will face Central Noble (27-2) in Saturday’s Elkhart Semistate.
Jake Skinner added 19 points and 12 boards and Chris Huerta had 10 points with three steals.
The Bombers could be a regional contender again next season with the return of five of their top seven players, including guards Wuethrich, Chapman and Mathew as well as juniors Nole Marchand and Cass Pulver.
RCHS will also have the services of junior Tommy Boyles, who missed the entire season with a knee injury.