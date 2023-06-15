INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier military members are set to receive much-needed tax relief thanks to a new law co-authored by State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron).

Currently, active-duty service members are eligible for a $5,000 deduction from the state individual income tax. Under the new law recently signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, active-duty military members will receive a complete income tax exemption beginning in January regardless of their deployment status.

