RENSSELAER — Two local contractor companies offered bids for the city of Rensselaer’s brick streets project on Monday night.
Milestone Contractors of Griffith and Grimmer Construction of Highland provided sealed bids to the city in hopes of securing work on the Van Rensselaer and Harrison Street project.
Both companies bid over $2 million on the project, with Grimmer’s $2,246,572 base bid coming in under Milestone’s bid of $2,520,554. Both provided costs on any additional work at the site, including the water main on Harrison Street.
City street department project coordinator Jerry Lockridge said the bids will be taken under advisement. He said they will be reviewed by an engineering firm with a recommendation
provided to council members either at the next council meeting on Aug. 28 or the first meeting in September.
The city received a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to make infrastructure improvements on Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets last summer. The grant, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan, is designed to help boost tourism in the downtown district.
Both streets are covered with bricks that were put in place in the early 1900s and those bricks show severe wear. The roads also have holes in spots where the bricks have sunk into the ground underneath.
The city will use the funds to build new sidewalks, pedestrian/bicycle paths, improve American With Disabilities (ADA) access, stormwater improvements, new lighting, new trash receptacles and renovated brick streets on both Van Rensselaer and Harrison roadways, which is at the heart of the project.
The project also coincides with the city’s need to replace water and sewer lines along Van Rensselaer Street to the post office.
The EDA investment will be matched with $795,300 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 69 jobs and generate $200,000 in private investments, according to estimates provided to the EDA as part of the grant application process.
The city’s match for the brick street project will come from a separate allotment of $1.3 million made possible by the American Rescue Plan.
The city hopes to tackle Washington Street in the future as well once the approved project is complete. That project will feature decorative lighting, planters and new sidewalks.
Funding for the Van Rensselaer/Harrison project comes from the EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021 with the hope to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.
The project has forced the Little Cousin Jasper Festival Committee to move its annual event to Potawatomi Park across from Busy Bee. The festival will be held the weekend of Sept. 8-10.
With construction expected to be delayed until later in the fall, the Main Street Rensselaer Committee had its request to hold Oktoberfest on Van Rensselaer Street near Ritz Cinema on Sept. 30 approved by the council.
“Time-wise, it’s good,” Lockridge said of Main Street’s request. “There will still be infrastructure in place to allow for that.”
With the bricks project in the final stages, work to replace the water main at South Van Rensselaer near the post office is currently being done by Grimmer Construction, Lockridge added.
A portion of the road will remain open for post office customers. The blacktop was cut into on Monday, Aug. 14 and workers will place a new water main under the roadway over the next few days, Lockridge added.
The street from West Harrison Street to West Grace Street is expected to be closed until Sept. 15. The city is requesting all vehicles parked along South Van Rensselaer Street be removed before 7 a.m. each morning.
The council also approved new equipment requests from a pair of city superintendents, with the cost of the equipment to be provided through department budgets. Bryce Black of the street department had his request for a new walk-behind paint striper at a cost of $6,408.21 approved by council members and Carol Lockridge, superintendent of the gas department, had a request to purchase a new pipe trailer with a hydraulic lift and line tamer at cost of $18,263.42 — which includes shipping the item to the city sometime next week — approved by the council.