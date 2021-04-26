RENSSELAER, Ind. — Susie Benner, Banking Center Manager at First Merchants Bank in Rensselaer, will retire on Friday, April 30.
Benner began her 47-year banking career working in Remington during the summer of 1973 and she continued working part-time throughout her senior year of high school.
It was apparently a good fit because she stayed, and over the years she has seen many changes from entering all customer records into a large ledger by hand and balancing with an adding machine to using computers, ATMs, debit cards and online banking and mobile banking.
Benner is looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and added she is especially looking forward to having the summer off.
Due to COVID restrictions, a formal reception will not be held. Please feel free to stop by the branch or give Susie a call between now and April 30.
Cards wishing her the very best retirement can be mailed in C/O First Merchants Bank, 200 W Washington St., Rensselaer IN, 47978.