RENSSELAER — The Dr. John Egan Memorial Bench has been placed at Milroy Park in Rensselaer.
One look at the granite structure and you can envision Dr. Egan sitting on the bench — built by Jackson’s Monuments — legs crossed, talking with friends and passerbys for hours.
The bench is the brainchild of the Rensselaer Rotary Club. Egan served as a Rotary member of years. Inscribed on the bench are the words: “In Loving Memory of Dr. John Egan Rotary International District Governor 1991-1992 Dedicated by Rensselaer Rotary Club.”
Egan also served as past president of the Rensselaer Rotary and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Egan, who passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 82, was a long-time resident of Rensselaer. He was hired as a Professor of Music at Saint Joseph’s College in 1962 and remained there well into the 2010s.
John and his wife Anne-Marie have seven children, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Loved by all, a best description of Egan’s love of people is best summed up in a passage from his obituary: “John didn’t know a stranger and had a remarkable gift of connecting with people, brightening their day with his smile, a bear hug, booming bass voice, encouragement, generosity and compassion. He kept the staff of Rensselaer’s Post Office hopping with his daily piles of hand-written cards to be mailed to family, friends and strangers — near and far — often with a newspaper clipping of interest.”