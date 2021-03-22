RENSSELAER — An iron bench dedicated in the name of Michael Effinger was recently placed at Foundation Park in Rensselaer.
Effinger, the son of Michelle and Rensselaer Parks Superintendent Joe Effinger, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 22 in August. The bench sits near Foundation Park’s Effinger Family Shelter, which is named in honor of Michael's grandparents, Tom and Carolanne Effinger.
Tom served as parks superintendent for over 25 years.
Close friends and family gathered to celebrate the placing of the bench on Monday, Jan. 25. The family wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of support and hopes that the community will find time to enjoy the park and the bench as soon as the weather allows.
Among those attending the ceremony with the Effingers were Ayden Randolph, Amy Randolph, Nora Nelson, Laurie Skipper, Dalton Souders, Michelle Hutton and Brienne Hooker of the Jasper Newton Foundation.