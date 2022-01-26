DeMOTTE — Belstra Milling Co. has survived the first round of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest.
It started Jan. 10 with 65 companies from about 50 communities and 35 counties statewide.
The contest, sponsored by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and MCA CPAs & Advisors, celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history. It allows companies to show off unique products that are made in the Hoosier State. It’s for companies who make all kinds of things — from businesses that have been around for decades to budding entrepreneurs.
The DeMotte-based company is the lone representative of Jasper County. There is no representation from either Newton or White counties.
Entered companies face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public fan voting. Each winner goes to the next round until it reaches the coveted final four and an overall Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion.
A voter may vote only once per matchup per round. The products receiving the highest votes in each matchup move to subsequent rounds. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
For fairness, the matchups were generated via an online randomizer.
This week, Belstra Milling Co. is up against Anchor Industries, which manufactures fire shelters for the US Forest Service and aids wildland firefighters with protection from radiant and convective heat should they become entrapped in the field. The company is based in Evansville.
Belstra Milling Co., an animal feed manufacturer since 1954, entered its product, NatureServe duck starter/grower, which is made with fresh ingredients, prebiotics and probiotics to promote digestive health and essential oils to help support the immunity of ducklings.
The contest concludes at 10 p.m. Feb. 14, with a champion announced the next day at the Indiana Chamber’s Chamber Day Event.