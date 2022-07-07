First performance is Thursday, July 7

The Fendig Theatre for Children will present its first performance of “Beauty and the Beast” on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m. in the Rensselaer Central auditorium.

RENSSELAER — The Fendig Theatre for Children will present three performances of “Beauty and the Beast” beginning July 7 at 7 p.m. in the Rensselaer Central High School auditorium.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Browns Garden and Floral Shoppe, The Willow Switch or from any cast member.

Tickets can also be purchased online at fendigtheatre.org.

Thursday’s performance will be held at 7 p.m. and the house lights will dim at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8 also. For the first time in Fendig’s history, a matinee performance will be held at 1 p.m. on July 9.

Here is a look at the cast list for this year’s production:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Broadway Musical — Cast List

Belle — Olivia Barber

Beast — Anthony Rodriquez

Gaston — Braedy Martin

LeFou — Tyler Kingman

Maurice — Caleb H.

Cogsworth — Grant Potter

Lumiere — Owen Butler

Babette — Jaylin Schuchow

Mrs. Potts — Sloan Claussen

Chip — Aliyah Steele

Madame De La Grande Bouche — Ava Wanda

Narrator — Nella Lakin

Enchantress — Lydia Mertes

Young Prince — George Butzen

Monsieur D’Arque — Ollie Rusk

Ensembles

Village

The Shepherd — Aryonnah Fontaine

Marie — Izzy Potts

Tavern Master — Ollie Rusk

Baker — Henry Sell

Flower Seller — Nella Lakin

Sausage Curl Lady — Sara Matthews

Candlemaker — Lydia Mertes

Hat Seller — George Butzen

Book Seller — Adam Matthews

Les Filles La Ville Girls — Brynleigh Cawby, Tuesday Lentino, Elaina Ratcliff, and Izzy Smith

Wolves — George Butzen, Aryonnah Fontaine, Sara Matthews and Izzy Potts

Be our Guest

Napkins — Brynleigh Cawby, Tuesday Lentino, Elaina Ratcliff, and Izzy Smith

Forks — Aryonnah Fontaine, Adam Matthews, Izzy Potts

Knives — George Butzen, Lydia Mertes and Ollie Rusk

Spoons — Caleb Hensler, Sara Matthews, and Henry Sell

Technical Crew

Technical Consultant — Harrison Heinig

Sound Engineer — Anderson Heinig

Sound Engineer Assistant — Josiah Ratcliff, Brenda Gallegos

Music Technician — Brenda Gallegos

Light Board Technician — Josiah Ratcliff

Show times are 7 p.m. on July 7-8 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

