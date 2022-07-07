RENSSELAER — The Fendig Theatre for Children will present three performances of “Beauty and the Beast” beginning July 7 at 7 p.m. in the Rensselaer Central High School auditorium.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Browns Garden and Floral Shoppe, The Willow Switch or from any cast member.
Tickets can also be purchased online at fendigtheatre.org.
Thursday’s performance will be held at 7 p.m. and the house lights will dim at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8 also. For the first time in Fendig’s history, a matinee performance will be held at 1 p.m. on July 9.
Here is a look at the cast list for this year’s production:
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast The Broadway Musical — Cast List
Belle — Olivia Barber
Beast — Anthony Rodriquez
Gaston — Braedy Martin
LeFou — Tyler Kingman
Maurice — Caleb H.
Cogsworth — Grant Potter
Lumiere — Owen Butler
Babette — Jaylin Schuchow
Mrs. Potts — Sloan Claussen
Chip — Aliyah Steele
Madame De La Grande Bouche — Ava Wanda
Narrator — Nella Lakin
Enchantress — Lydia Mertes
Young Prince — George Butzen
Monsieur D’Arque — Ollie Rusk
Ensembles
Village
The Shepherd — Aryonnah Fontaine
Marie — Izzy Potts
Tavern Master — Ollie Rusk
Baker — Henry Sell
Flower Seller — Nella Lakin
Sausage Curl Lady — Sara Matthews
Candlemaker — Lydia Mertes
Hat Seller — George Butzen
Book Seller — Adam Matthews
Les Filles La Ville Girls — Brynleigh Cawby, Tuesday Lentino, Elaina Ratcliff, and Izzy Smith
Wolves — George Butzen, Aryonnah Fontaine, Sara Matthews and Izzy Potts
Be our Guest
Napkins — Brynleigh Cawby, Tuesday Lentino, Elaina Ratcliff, and Izzy Smith
Forks — Aryonnah Fontaine, Adam Matthews, Izzy Potts
Knives — George Butzen, Lydia Mertes and Ollie Rusk
Spoons — Caleb Hensler, Sara Matthews, and Henry Sell
Technical Crew
Technical Consultant — Harrison Heinig
Sound Engineer — Anderson Heinig
Sound Engineer Assistant — Josiah Ratcliff, Brenda Gallegos
Music Technician — Brenda Gallegos
Light Board Technician — Josiah Ratcliff
Show times are 7 p.m. on July 7-8 and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.