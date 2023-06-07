RENSSELAER — When Orvial “Bazz” Pugh opened a roller rink in Rensselaer in 1953, he probably didn’t foresee it being a local staple for 70 more years.

Pugh opened Bazz’s Roller Rink on June 1, 1953 and his daughters, Wanda (Pugh) Rayburn and Ruth Pugh and their families, continue to run it today. In honor of its 70th year, the sisters and their families — including their children and grandchildren — opened the rink to allow those in the community to skate for free on June 2.

